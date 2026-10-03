Jefferson (ankle) has been already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but the Vikings are hopeful that the superstar wide receiver will return for Week 5 against the Saints, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Jefferson was removed from the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Buccaneers due to an ankle injury. Additional tests showed a minor ankle sprain for the seventh-year pro, and while he won't play Sunday, a return to practice during Week 5 prep would put Jefferson on track to play against New Orleans. Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings and tight end T.J. Hockenson will be Kyler Murray's top targets against Miami in Jefferson's absence.