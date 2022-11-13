Jefferson caught 10 of 16 targets for 193 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over the Bills.

Jefferson capped Minnesota's first drive with a 22-yard touchdown catch, but his best was yet to come. With the Vikings facing a 4th-and-18 down 27-23 late in the fourth quarter, Jefferson made a catch-of-the-year candidate by wrestling the ball away from a defender with one hand for a 32-yard gain. Jefferson added clutch catches of 14, six, 13 and 24 yards across the remainder of the fourth quarter and overtime, in addition to drawing a key pass interference penalty on Minnesota's go-ahead drive in OT. The former LSU standout could be the none-quarterback MVP of the league at this point, leading the 8-1 Vikings with 1,060 receiving yards heading into a Week 11 home game against the Cowboys.