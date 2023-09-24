Jefferson recorded seven receptions on 13 targets for 149 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Chargers.

Jefferson has posted nearly identical lines in all three games this season, gaining between 149 and 159 yards in each contest. His production Sunday was powered by four catches of more than 20 yards, the highlight of which came on a 52-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter when he caught a short pass over the middle of the field before out-racing the defense to the end zone. Jefferson briefly stayed down in the field late in the game, but it appeared to be just a cramp, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic. He should be ready to play in Week 4 against Carolina, but his practice status early in the week will be worth monitoring.