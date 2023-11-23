Jefferson (hamstring) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

As he has been since the Vikings designated him for return from injured reserve on Nov. 8, Jefferson remains limited on the team's injury report. Coach Kevin O'Connell told Lewis on Wednesday that Jefferson "is getting closer. He is feeling really, really good. ... We're not going to allow outside circumstances of the team" determine the decision to activate the wide receiver from IR. Minnesota doesn't need to do so until Monday afternoon in order for him to be available against the Bears in Week 12. Having said that, with a Week 13 bye on tap, the Vikings have leeway to make sure Jefferson truly is past the strained right hamstring that he suffered back in Week 5.