Jefferson brought in 11 of 13 targets for 159 yards in the Vikings' 34-28 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble.

Jefferson finished with game-high reception, receiving yardage and target totals by a wide margin, putting together his second massive stat line in a span of four days. The Pro Bowl wideout wasn't on the receiving end of any of Kirk Cousins' four touchdown passes, however, although his final catch of the night, a 20-yard grab with 1:41 remaining, did get the ball down to the Eagles' five-yard line to set up a T.J. Hockenson scoring grab. Jefferson already has a 20-309 line through two games and now gets some extra down time before a Week 3 home matchup against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 24.