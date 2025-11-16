Jefferson caught five of nine targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Bears.

Jefferson accounted for 53 of J.J. McCarthy's 74 passing yards in the first half. All 76 of McCarthy's second-half passing yards came on Minnesota's go-ahead drive in the final minutes, which included an eight-yard catch by Jefferson. Unfortunately for the Vikings, Chicago answered with a game-winning field goal on the game's final possession. Jefferson is averaging just 54 receiving yards per game in McCarthy's five starts compared to 95 receiving yards in the five games started by Carson Wentz (shoulder). With Wentz done for the season, the Vikings will have little choice but to stick with the struggling McCarthy in Week 12 against the Packers.