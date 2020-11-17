Jefferson caught eight of 10 targets for 135 yards in Monday night's 19-13 win over the Bears.

Jefferson continued his dazzling rookie campaign, leading the Vikings in catches, targets and receiving yards. Although running mate Adam Thielen hauled in both of Minnesota's touchdowns through the air, Jefferson still topped 100 yards for the fourth time thus far, with Monday's total including a long gain of 54 yards on a third-and-long late in the third quarter. That set up a tying field goal, and the Vikings would take the lead on the next drive. On the back of another outstanding showing, Jefferson will now look forward to Week 11's matchup against a Cowboys defense that's surrendered the second-most passing touchdowns league-wide this season.