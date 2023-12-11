Coach Kevin O'Connell said after Sunday's 3-0 win over the Raiders that Jefferson, who was forced out of the contest in the first half, avoided a serious injury, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.

O'Connell said "it looks like [Jefferson] avoided any significant thing there," but that it remains to be seen whether the star wideout will be available Week 15 versus the Bengals. Sunday marked Jefferson's first game back from IR due to a hamstring injury suffered Week 5, but a hit from Raiders safety Marcus Epps resulted in him being taken to the hospital as a precaution. While Jefferson was able to travel home with his team and has been cleared of any serious internal injuries, his status now needs to be closely monitored until Minnesota provides a clear timetable for his recovery.