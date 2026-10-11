Jefferson (ankle) is listed as active Sunday at New Orleans.

Jefferson thus is set for his first in-game action since the second quarter of a Week 3 win in Tampa Bay, when he initially picked up a left ankle injury. After sitting out last Sunday versus the Dolphins, he logged three limited sessions during Week 5 prep, and with his status confirmed for Sunday, there's a good chance he serves as the top pass catcher for QB Kyler Murray with fellow WR Jordan Addison (hamstring) inactive, even if Jefferson can't handle a full workload.