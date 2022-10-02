Jefferson recorded 10 receptions on 13 targets for 147 yards in Sunday's 28-25 win over the Saints. He added one rush for three yards and a touchdown.
After consecutive down games, Jefferson returned to provide an explosive performance in London. He delivered long receptions, highlighted by gains of 41, 39 and 17 yards. However, he found his way to the end zone on a sweep by the goal line after going in motion pre-snap and taking a handoff. Jefferson has three total touchdowns across his first four games this season, as well as 29 receptions and 393 receiving yards.
More News
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Held in check again•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Modest yardage total in loss•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Scores twice, sets career high•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Rested ahead of Week 1•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: DNP on Saturday•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Not in line to play Sunday•