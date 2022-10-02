Jefferson recorded 10 receptions on 13 targets for 147 yards in Sunday's 28-25 win over the Saints. He added one rush for three yards and a touchdown.

After consecutive down games, Jefferson returned to provide an explosive performance in London. He delivered long receptions, highlighted by gains of 41, 39 and 17 yards. However, he found his way to the end zone on a sweep by the goal line after going in motion pre-snap and taking a handoff. Jefferson has three total touchdowns across his first four games this season, as well as 29 receptions and 393 receiving yards.