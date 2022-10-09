Jefferson caught 12 of 13 targets for 154 yards in Sunday's 29-22 win over the Bears. He also hauled in a two-point conversion and completed a pass for 23 yards.

Jefferson dominated Chicago's defense, contributing in a wide variety of ways. The wideout caught nearly everything thrown his direction, giving him a second straight game with at least 10 receptions and 145 yards. For good measure, Jefferson also connected on a throw-back pass to Dalvin Cook early and dove in for a two-point conversion late. With three huge performances through five weeks, Jefferson's already-elite stock is somehow still rising ahead of next Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.