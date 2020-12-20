Jefferson brought in eight of 11 targets for 104 yards in the Vikings' 33-27 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

The rookie added to his stellar first-year numbers with Sunday's team-leading yardage haul, comfortably pacing the Vikings in catches and targets as well for good measure. Jefferson had seen a downturn to just 39 receiving yards versus the Buccaneers secondary in Week 14, so Sunday's production represented quite the resurgence at a timely point for the LSU product's fantasy managers. Jefferson will look to carry over Sunday's momentum into a Week 16 road showdown against the Saints on Christmas Day.