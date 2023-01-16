Jefferson corralled seven of nine targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 31-24 playoff loss to the Giants.

Jefferson finished second in targets and receptions behind T.J. Hockenson (10-129-0), but he failed to record a reception greater than nine yards. While this wasn't a poor fantasy line, there were certainly higher expectations for the league's leading receiver in 2022. The 23-year-old finished the regular season with a gaudy receiving line of 128-1,809-8 across 17 games. Jefferson will enter the final year of his rookie contract looking to continue the steady improvement he has shown in each of his first three seasons in the NFL.