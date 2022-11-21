Jefferson (toe) was held to 33 yards on three receptions (five targets) in Sunday's 40-3 blowout loss to Dallas.

Jefferson entered the game hobbled due to a minor bout with turf toe, but he didn't appear to be limited while running routes Sunday. That's where the good news ends for fantasy managers, as the superstar wideout was shut down by the Cowboys' premier pass defense. Kirk Cousins (12/23 for 105 yards) had no time to throw in the pocket, effectively disrupting Jefferson's ability to develop routes downfield against coverage shaded his way. The 23-year-old was averaging 135.7 yards per game over his previous six contests, so better days will be ahead after a forgettable Week 11. Jefferson and the Vikings will have to regroup quickly with short turnaround ahead of Thursday's tilt against the Patriots.