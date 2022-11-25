Jefferson secured nine of 11 targets for 139 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. He also completed his only pass attempt for 11 yards.

Jefferson shared the team lead in receptions with Adam Thielen and paced the Vikings in yardage and targets. The star wideout's performance, which also included a six-yard touchdown reception with 10:40 remaining in the first quarter, was a major resurgence from his three-catch, 33-yard tally in the Week 11 blowout loss to Dallas. Jefferson has now eclipsed the century mark in three of the last four games and six of his last eight contests overall, a torrid stretch he'll aim to extend in a Week 13 home matchup against the stingy Jets defense a week from Sunday.