Jefferson recorded seven receptions on nine targets for 175 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against Tennessee.

Jefferson recorded a 71-yard touchdown halfway through the third quarter, breaking free on a play action pass for his first career score. Perhaps more surprisingly, he led Minnesota with nine targets -- four more than Adam Thielen received. While his trip to the end zone was his biggest play of the contest, Jefferson also added receptions of 33 and 31 yards to add to his breakout performance. Jefferson had combined for just six targets across the first two weeks of the campaign, though he could be in line for more work now that he's proven how explosive he can be.