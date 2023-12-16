Jefferson caught seven passes for 84 yards on 10 targets in the 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals on Saturday.

Jefferson saw rookie fellow wideout Jordan Addison lead the Vikings with 111 yards and two touchdowns on six catches, but Addison only saw six targets to Jefferson's 10. It was always a certainty that Jefferson would eventually get rolling again once he shook off the injury rust, and if he keeps seeing 10 targets per game then he will break out again very soon, perhaps as soon as against Detroit's mediocre cornerbacks in Week 16.