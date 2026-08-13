Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Building rapport with Murray

Jefferson and newly named starting quarterback Kyler Murray have been starting to click at practice, Will Ragatz of Bring Me The Sports reports.

Jefferson will be working with a new starting quarterback for the fourth season in a row after Minnesota named offseason addition Kyler Murray as their starter Tuesday. The two players connected on a handful of big plays at practice Wednesday, including a gain of roughly 35 yards on a deep post. Jefferson is coming off of a "down year" during which he caught 84 of 141 targets for 1,048 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were career lows, over 17 regular-season contests while working with J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer at quarterback. Now with the expectation of more stability with Murray under center, the 27-year-old superstar wide receiver is likely to get back on track. Murray also seems to understand the most important aspect of being a member of the Vikings, get Jefferson the ball as often as possible.