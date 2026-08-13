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Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Building rapport with Murray

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jefferson and newly named starting quarterback Kyler Murray have been starting to click at practice, Will Ragatz of Bring Me The Sports reports.

Jefferson will be working with a new starting quarterback for the fourth season in a row after Minnesota named offseason addition Kyler Murray as their starter Tuesday. The two players connected on a handful of big plays at practice Wednesday, including a gain of roughly 35 yards on a deep post. Jefferson is coming off of a "down year" during which he caught 84 of 141 targets for 1,048 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were career lows, over 17 regular-season contests while working with J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer at quarterback. Now with the expectation of more stability with Murray under center, the 27-year-old superstar wide receiver is likely to get back on track. Murray also seems to understand the most important aspect of being a member of the Vikings, get Jefferson the ball as often as possible.

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