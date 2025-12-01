Jefferson was held to two receptions on four targets for four yards in Sunday's 26-0 loss to Seattle.

The Vikings were forced to turn to undrafted rookie Max Brosmer with starter J.J. McCarthy (concussion) unavailable and backup Carson Wentz (shoulder) on injured reserve. The end result was even worse than expected with the third-stringer under center after Jefferson finished the shutout loss with a career-low four receiving yards. The horrid quarterback situation in Minnesota has damaged its star wideout's fantasy value in addition to its playoff hopes. The remaining hope for Jefferson's fantasy managers is that McCarthy can clear the league's concussion protocol by next Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, as he at least possesses the arm strength to take shots down the field towards his superstar receiver.