Jefferson caught six of nine targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Panthers.
Jefferson led Minnesota in all major receiving categories, helping the team clinch its first victory of the season. The star wideout first uncovered for a four-yard touchdown during the second quarter, then made an impressive jump-ball reception for a 30-yard score to end the third. Although his streak of three 145-plus-yard games was snapped, Jefferson continued his spectacular start to the campaign with Sunday's pair of end-zone trips.
