Jefferson (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
A toe injury impacted his practice participation but never caused him to miss a session entirely, and Jefferson now takes the field against a Cowboys defense led by CB Trevon Diggs and pass rushers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. The 23-year-old is a top-three play at wide receiver in any matchup, on pace to become the first player with 2,000 receiving yards in a season. With Miami's Tyreek Hill on bye this week, Jefferson needs 89 yards to retake the NFL lead.
