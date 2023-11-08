The Vikings designated Jefferson (hamstring) for return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Jefferson will resume practicing Wednesday, opening a 21-day window in which he can be reinstated to the active roster. A report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network earlier Wednesday suggested the wideout won't necessarily play this Sunday against the Saints, though it's certainly possible Jefferson suits up if he looks good on the practice field the next few days. Jefferson will return to an offense led by quarterback Joshua Dobbs, after Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles' tendon Week 8 and Jaren Hall entered concussion protocol Week 9. Dobbs led the Vikings to a comeback victory following Hall's departure, and Dobbs has since been tabbed as Minnesota's starter for Week 10 against the Saints, and likely beyond.