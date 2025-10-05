Jefferson brought in seven of 11 targets for 123 yards in the Vikings' 21-17 win over the Browns in London on Sunday.

Jefferson paced the Vikings in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the day, turning in his second consecutive 100-yard effort in the process. Jefferson's final reception of the contest was especially critical, as he came down with a 21-yard grab to take the ball to the Browns' 27 yard-line with under two minutes remaining on Minnesota's game-winning drive. Jefferson has displayed excellent chemistry with fill-in signal-caller Carson Wentz over the last pair of contests, but J.J. McCarthy (ankle) may be set to return to action when the Vikings come out of a Week 6 bye to host the Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 19.