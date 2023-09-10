Jefferson and the Vikings had preliminary discussions about a contract extension, but the parties didn't yet come to an agreement and will table those discussions until the offseason, Jay Glazer reported on the Fox Sunday pregame show.
There wasn't too much urgency to the discussions yet for Jefferson, as he still has two years left on his rookie deal. However, that situation figures to take on a different tenor next offseason if there isn't real progress.
More News
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: No plans to skip camp•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Has fifth-year option picked up•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Takes home OPOY•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Big plays limited in loss•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Rested during second half•