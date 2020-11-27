Jefferson's teammate Adam Thielen isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
There's still a bit of uncertainty, as Thielen reportedly had a second test come back negative after a positive result on the initial test had him placed in the COVID-19 protocol. Jefferson could see extra targets if Thielen doesn't play, but the rookie might also draw more attention from the opposing defense.
