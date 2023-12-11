Coach Kevin O'Connell called Jefferson (chest) day-to-day Monday, adding that Jefferson has a "good chance" to play Saturday against the Bengals, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Jefferson's participation level in practice will bear monitoring, but this is the latest bit of encouraging news regarding the severity of the chest injury he suffered in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Raiders. The star wide receiver was taken to the hospital as a precaution but traveled home with the team and has a good chance to avoid missing any further action. O'Connell didn't name a starting quarterback for Saturday's game, so if Jefferson plays, it remains to be seen whether Nick Mullens or Joshua Dobbs will be throwing him the ball.