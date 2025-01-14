Jefferson secured five of eight targets for 58 yards in the Vikings' 27-9 wild-card loss to the Rams on Monday night. He finished the 2024 regular season with 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns, one rush for three yards and a fumble that Minnesota retained possession of across 17 games.

Jefferson's ordinary stat line Monday night underscores how effective the Rams' defense was versus Minnesota's air attack while getting to Sam Darnold for a remarkable nine sacks. The constant pressure combined with the extra attention paid to Jefferson made it difficult for the supremely talented receiver to get loose downfield for his trademark long gains, and although he finished tied for the team lead in both targets and receptions, his yardage total left plenty to be desired. Jefferson displayed plenty of chemistry with Darnold while posting the third-highest reception and receiving yardage totals of his career during the regular season, but the standout receiver, who'll be playing on the second year of his four-year, $140 million extension in 2025, is likely to be operating with J.J. McCarthy, who missed his rookie 2024 campaign with a knee injury, as his starting quarterback in 2025.