Jefferson didn't play in Saturday's preseason defeat to the 49ers, Lindsey Young of the Vikings' official site reports.

Jefferson is among a number of Vikings starting skill-position players that have yet to suit up during exhibition season (along with quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook and fellow wide receiver Adam Thielen. While Jefferson doesn't necessarily need the reps to be ready for the regular season after racking up 3,016 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two pro campaigns, he will have one more chance to make an appearance before Week 1 next Saturday at Denver.