Jefferson brought in six of eight targets for 107 yards in the Vikings' 24-16 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He also recorded a fumble.

Jefferson paced the Vikings in receptions and receiving yards while co-leading the team in targets. The third-year star's biggest play of the day came at a critical juncture, a 47-yard catch and run down the right side of the field on the last play of the third quarter with Minnesota clinging to a 10-3 lead. Jefferson will carry a streak of three consecutive 100-yard efforts -- as well as a five-game touchdown drought -- into a Week 8 home matchup against the Cardinals following a Week 7 bye.