Jefferson is slotted in as Minnesota's No. 1 wide receiver for Week 12 with Adam Thielen remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Thielen's status seemed to be up in the air for Sunday's matchup against Carolina after he logged conflicting results on COVID-19 screenings during the practice week. The veteran was unable to gain clearance for kickoff, opening the door for Jefferson to potentially garner a massive target share Week 12. The rookie out of LSU sits with 45 receptions, 848 receiving yards and four touchdowns on the 2020 campaign, amassing that production via a workload of 5.9 targets per game. Carolina has been respectable in allowing 7.8 yards per target to opposing WRs this season (eighth best), and the Panthers are one of just 12 teams to have held the position to single digits in receiving TDs (nine).