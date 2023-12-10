Jefferson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a first-half chest injury.
Prior to his departure from the contest in his first game back since coming off an IR stint due to a hamstring injury, Jefferson caught two of his three targets for 27 yards. In his absence, Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell are slated to lead the Vikings' WR corps versus Las Vegas.
