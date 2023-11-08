Jefferson (hamstring) is expected to practice this week but won't necessarily play Sunday against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It sounds like Jefferson will be designated for a return from injured reserve --possibly as soon as Wednesday -- and open a 21-day window in which he can be reinstated to the active roster. His fantasy value has taken a hit with QB Kirk Cousins (Achilles) out for the season, but any thought of shutting Jefferson down or resting him longer than necessary seems to have gone out the window with Minnesota winnings four straight games and currently in position for the No. 7 seed in the NFC. His talent and dominant target share should allow Jefferson to remain a high-end fantasy starter with Joshua Dobbs (or Jarran Hall) at quarterback, though he probably won't be quite as dominant as he was with Cousins under center.