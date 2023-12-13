Jefferson (chest) said Wednesday that he expects to play in Saturday's game against the Bengals and shouldn't have any restrictions, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune relays that testing at a local hospital ruled out broken ribs and internal bleeding after Jefferson was forced out early in the Vikings' 3-0 win over the Raiders on Sunday. Jefferson was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, but he doesn't seem worried about missing the Vikings' upcoming game .