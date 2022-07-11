Jefferson told NFL Network's Patrick Clayborn that the Vikings offense isn't run-first anymore under new coach Kevin O'Connell, NFL.com's Kevin Patra reports. "Our offensive style, it's not a run-first offense anymore," Jefferson said. "I'm so excited in this offense."

O'Connell previously was offensive coordinator in Los Angeles under Sean McVay, who likes to play uptempo and leans pass over run in close games. McVay and O'Connell also built a solid run game focused on outside zone, which shouldn't be too much of an adjustment for Vikings RB Dalvin Cook after years spent in Kubiak-led offenses centered on zone runs and play-action passes. A system similar to the Rams' would also seem to be a good fit for Jefferson, one of the few players in the league with potential to produce the kind of dominant season Cooper Kupp enjoyed in Los Angeles last year. Jefferson was the only player to finish within 350 receiving yards of Kupp in 2021, tallying 1,616 and 10 touchdowns on 108 catches (167 targets, fourth most). They're the first two WRs taken in most fantasy drafts this summer, with Kupp typically going first, Jefferson second and Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase third.