Jefferson caught eight of 11 targets for 101 yards in Sunday's 16-3 win over the Packers.

It's been a tough season for Jefferson due to the Vikings' issues at quarterback, but with his first 100-yard performance since Week 5, the superstar wideout was able to record his sixth straight 1,000-yard campaign to begin his career. Jefferson wraps up the year with an 84-1,048-2 line on 141 targets, the worst yardage and TD totals of his career, and one of Minnesota's biggest priorities this offseason will be finding a way to build chemistry between J.J. McCarthy (hand) and his most talented target.