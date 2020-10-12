Jefferson had three receptions (five targets) for 23 yards in Sunday's 27-26 loss to Seattle.

Jefferson turned in a dud on Sunday Night Football after posting monster numbers over the past two weeks. The rookie first-round pick flashed his skills over the recent hot streak, but he still has room to grow before reaching the elite fantasy levels of his teammate Adam Thielen or the player he is replacing in Stefon Diggs. That said, Jefferson is the clear No. 2 wideout behind Thielen, and has the potential to put up big numbers in the right matchups. Next week's tilt against a porous Falcons' defense looks to be one of those opportunities, especially if Dalvin Cook (groin) is unable to suit up and the Vikings air it out more often.