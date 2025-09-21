Jefferson brought in five of seven targets for 75 yards in the Vikings' 48-10 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

The Vikings obviously didn't need to do much through the air after a certain point in the lopsided victory, but Jefferson managed to still put together a respectable fantasy day. The perennial Pro Bowler tied T.J. Hockenson for the team lead in receptions while also setting the pace in receiving yards and targets while working with Carson Wentz as his quarterback. Jefferson has yet to eclipse the 100-yard mark through three games this season, but he's accrued an impressive 8-156-0 line over the last pair of contests heading into a Week 4 matchup against the Steelers in Ireland next Sunday.