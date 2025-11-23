Jefferson brought in four of six targets for 48 yards in the Vikings' 23-6 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

It's small consolation for Jefferson's frustrated fantasy managers, but the star wideout either tied for the lead (receptions) or set the pace (receiving yards, targets) for the Vikings on the afternoon in all three major receiving categories. However, J.J. McCarthy's continued struggles led to Jefferson's third sub-50-yard effort in the last four contests, and there presently doesn't appear to be any light at the end of the tunnel for Minnesota's air attack. Jefferson's next matchup doesn't offer any solace, either, considering a Week 13 road matchup against the daunting Seahawks defense awaits next Sunday.