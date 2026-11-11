Jefferson stands to benefit from Tuesday's acquisition of Kirk Cousins, who is expected to take over as the Vikings' starting quarterback beginning with Sunday's game against the Packers, Michael F. Florio of ESPN.com reports.

Jefferson had averaged a career-low 56.1 receiving yards per game through the first eight contests while the Vikings had the likes of Kyler Murray (hamstring), Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer under center, but the star receiver looks to be one of the biggest winners in the aftermath of the deadline. He'll be reunited with Cousins, who was at the helm for Jefferson's first four years in the league, when the wideout averaged 98.0 yards per contest and had a 17-game pace of 1,671 and 8.5 touchdowns. Though Cousins is three years older from when he last donned a Vikings uniform, he enjoyed a resurgent start to the season in Las Vegas, ranking second in the NFL in passing touchdowns (20) and fifth in passing yards (2,340) despite playing behind a weak offensive line and working with an underwhelming receiver group. Cousins' hot start and history with Jefferson should give Jefferson's fantasy managers added confidence in his rest-of-season outlook.