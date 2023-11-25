Jefferson (hamstring) is considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

No surprise here, as Jefferson has practiced in limited fashion all week. Both he and the Vikings have been cautious in their approach to his return, as they do not want to rush him back before his health is up to par. Thus, his official status for Monday Night Football is not expected to be known until he tests things out during pregame warmups, rendering it a tricky spot for fantasy owners. His 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve closes a few days after Minnesota's Week 12 game.