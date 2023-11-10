Jefferson (hamstring) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The same goes for WR K.J. Osborn (concussion) and TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs), potentially leaving QB Joshua Dobbs with a depleted group of pass catchers in his first start for the Vikings. Coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that it would be "a little aggressive" for Jefferson to play this Sunday, but the star wideout apparently showed enough in practice to at least make it a consideration. The Vikings need to reinstate Jefferson to the active roster by 4 ET on Saturday to have him available for Sunday's matchup with New Orleans.