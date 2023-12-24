Jefferson corralled six of 10 targets for 141 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Lions.

Jefferson put it all together in his third game back from injured reserve, posting a game-high 141 yards while catching his first touchdown since returning from the seven-game layoff. The superstar wideout also registered 10 targets for the second week in a row. That number could inflate in the coming weeks if either of T.J. Hockenson (knee) or Jordan Addison (ankle) are forced to miss time after both Vikings' players left Sunday's contest with lower-body injuries. Jefferson should remain the focal point of Minnesota's offensive attack next Sunday in a home matchup against Green Bay on New Year's Eve.