The Vikings exercised Jefferson's fifth-year option for 2024 on Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
This was a no-brainer for Minnesota, but it would be a shock if the two sides don't have a long-term contract worked out well before the start of the 2024 campaign. This is likely just a placeholder keeping Jefferson tied to the Vikings for at least the next two seasons. Since being taken 22nd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jefferson has 324 catches for 4,825 yards and 25 touchdowns and has yet to miss a game. Turning 24 in June, Jefferson is coming off Offensive Player of the Year honors last season.
More News
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Takes home OPOY•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Big plays limited in loss•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Rested during second half•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: May not play full game•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Just one catch Sunday•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Tops 100 yards again•