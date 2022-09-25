Jefferson recorded three receptions on six targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Lions.

Kirk Cousins distributed targets evenly among Adam Thielen, KJ Osborn and Jefferson, which was one reason for Jefferson's modest production. He was also unable to deliver explosive plays however, as his longest gain went for only six yards and he averaged only 2.3 yards per target. After a huge performance in Week 1, Jefferson has just nine receptions for 64 yards combined between his last two games.