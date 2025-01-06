Jefferson was held to three receptions on nine targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 31-9 blowout loss to Detroit.

Jefferson had an uncharacteristically poor game which featured several drops (one of which hit him in the hands in the end zone) en route to his worst catch rate of the season (33 percent). The superstar still finished with a stellar 103-1,533-10 stat line this regular season as Sam Darnold's emergence in 2024 helped lift his No. 1 wideout back to numbers fantasy managers were accustomed to during the Kirk Cousins era in Minnesota. Jefferson and the Vikings will have to lick their collective wounds from this ugly loss ahead of next Monday's road playoff tilt against the Rams.