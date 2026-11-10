Jefferson brought in three of 11 targets for 58 yards in the Vikings' 23-6 loss to the Bills on Monday night.

Jefferson led the Vikings in receiving yards and targets, but the insertion of Carson Wentz at quarterback in place of Kyler Murray (hamstring) led to a very inefficient night for the star receiver. Jefferson's final catch of the night, which went for a 19-yard gain, came on a pass from Max Brosmer, so Jefferson secured just two of the 10 targets that an ineffective Wentz sent his way. Jefferson has been having a generally quiet season even when working with Murray -- he doesn't have any 100-yard games and has posted Monday night's yardage total or less in five of seven games -- but his outlook would be brighter if Murray can return for Sunday's Week 10 road showdown against the Packers.