Jefferson was diagnosed Monday with a sprained left ankle following an MRI, and the Vikings are hopeful that he'll be able to play Sunday versus the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jefferson missed the final two quarters of this past Sunday's 23-16 win over the Buccaneers after injuring the ankle, but head coach Kevin O'Connell downplayed any major concern afterward, noting that he considered having the star wideout check back in "a couple times" during the second half. The receiver's imaging a day later ruled out any long-term concern with the ankle, and though his practice activity could be managed to some degree during the upcoming week, he has a chance to avoid missing any further game action.