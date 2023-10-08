Jefferson left Sunday's game against the Chiefs early due to a hamstring injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Jefferson was seen grabbing at his leg while making his way off the field. He had three catches (on six targets) for 28 yards at the time of his departure.
