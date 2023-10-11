Coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that he doesn't believe Jefferson's hamstring injury to be a season-ending one, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

O'Connell also didn't divulge the Grade of the issue, but Jefferson's right hamstring strain is severe enough for him to miss at least the team's next four games while on injured reserve. While Jefferson is sidelined, Minnesota's passing attack may become more balanced between TE T.J. Hockenson, WRs K.J. Osborn and Jordan Addison and RB Alexander Mattison. However, Addison was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, so it remains to be seen how the targets are distributed in Jefferson's absence.