Jefferson (ankle) said Wednesday that he's aiming to play Sunday at New Orleans, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.

Coach Kevin O'Connell provided an update on Jefferson earlier Wednesday, saying the wide receiver "is doing well" and will be limited to begin Week 5 prep. Jefferson's ensuing activity level indeed was limited, but per the player himself he wants to play against the Saints as a native of Louisiana. The Vikings will take the situation "day by day," and his listing on Friday's practice report may be telling for his odds to suit up this weekend.